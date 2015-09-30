HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
CARDIFF, Sept 30 Georgia named the following team on Wednesday for their World Cup Pool C match against New Zealand in Cardiff on Friday.
1-Karlen Asieshvili, 2-Shalva Mamukashvili, 3-Levan Chilachava, 4-Levan Datunashvili, 5-Giorgi Chkhaidze, 6-Shalva Sutiashvili, 7 Mamuka Gorgodze (captain), 8-Lasha Lomidze; 9-Giorgi Begadze, 10-Lasha Malaguradze, 11-Alexander Todua, 12-Tamaz Mchedlidze, 13-Davit Kacharava, 14-Giorgi Aptsiauri, 15-Beka Tsiklauri
Replacements: 16-Simon Maisuradze, 17=Mikheil Nariashvili, 18-Anton Peikrishvili, 19-Konstantine Mikautadze, 20-Viktor Kolelishvili, 21-Vasil Lobzhanidze, 22-Merab Sharikadze, 23-Murazi Giorgadze (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by David Goodman)
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.