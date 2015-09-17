LONDON, Sept 17 Georgia's teenaged scrumhalf Vasil Lobzhanidze will become the Rugby World Cup's youngest competitor when he plays at scrumhalf against Tonga in Gloucester on Saturday.

He will be 18 years and 340 days, breaking by 33 days the previous record set by American Thretton Palamo at the World Cup eight years ago.

Georgia make two changes from their last warm-up game -- a 13-10 defeat by Japan in Gloucester at the start of the month -- with Giorgi Tkhilaishvili replacing Shalva Sutiashvili at blindside flanker and right wing Tamaz Mchedlidze coming in for Muraz Giorgodze.

Fullback Merab Kvirikashvili will become the first Georgian to play at four World Cups and will set a new caps records for the country, making his 86th appearance.

Team:

Georgia: 15-Merab Kvirikashvili, 14-Tamaz Mchedlidze, 13- Davit Kacharava, 12-Merab Sharikadze, 11-Giorgi Aptsiauri, 10-Lasha Malaguradze, 9-Vasil Lobzhanidze, 8-Mamuka Gorgodze (captain), 7-Viktor Kolelishvili, 6-Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, 5-Konstantine Mikautadze, 4-Giorgi Nemsadze, 3-Davit Zirakashvili, 2-Jaba Bregvadze, 1-Mikheil Nariashvili.

Replacements: 16-Shalva Mamukashvili, 17-Karlen Asieshvili, 18-Levan Chilachava, 19-Levan Datunashvili, 20-Shalva Sutiashvili, 21-Giorgi Begadze, 22-Giorgi Pruidze, 23-Murazi Giorgadze.