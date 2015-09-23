LONDON, Sept 23 Georgia coach Milton Haig kept faith on Wednesday with the team that upset Tonga for their second Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Argentina in Gloucester on Friday.

Fullback Merab Kvirikashvili maintains his record of playing in every one of Georgia's World Cup matches, making his 14th appearance and ninth start in the match at Kingsholm.

Georgia opened their tournament with a 17-10 victory over Tonga at Kingsholm on Saturday while Argentina lost to holders New Zealand at Wembley on Sunday.

Team: 1-Mikheil Nariashvili, 2-Jaba Bregvadze, 3-Davit Zirakashvili, 4-Giorgi Nemsadze, 5-Konstantine Mikautadze, 6-Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, 7-Viktor Kolelishvili, 8-Mamuka Gorgodze (captain); 9-Vasil Lobzhanidze, 10-Lasha Malaguradze, 11-Giorgi Aptsiauri, 12-Merab Sharikadze, 13-Davit Kacharava, 14-Tamaz Mchedlidze, 15-Merab Kvirikashvili

Replacements: 16-Shalva Mamukashvili, 17-Karlen Asieshvili, 18-Levan Chilachava, 19-Levan Datunashvili, 20-Shalva Sutiashvili, 21-Giorgi Begadze, 22-Giorgi Pruidze, 23-Murazi Giorgadze (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by David Goodman)