TOKYO, Sept 28 Yokohama Stadium will replace Japan's new National Stadium as the venue for the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, World Rugby said on Monday.

Japan caught World Rugby off guard in July when they announced the proposed new 80,000 national stadium, the centrepiece of the 2020 Olympic Games, wouldn't be ready in time to host matches during the first Rugby World Cup in Asia.

The Tokyo Stadium will step in to host the opening ceremony and opening match, World Rugby said in a statement. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)