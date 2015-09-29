* Attendances near one-million mark

* Tonga defeat Namibia 35-21 in Pool A

* Australia lose Palu and Skelton

* Wales plug the gaps to face Fiji

LONDON, Sept 29 The Rugby World Cup pool stage reached the halfway point on Tuesday with fans and television viewers embracing the showpiece in record numbers as teams continued to feel the bite from injuries after two rounds of bone-crunching matches.

Exeter's Sandy Park in south-west England was packed to the rafters with 12,500 spectators shoe-horned in to see Tonga beat Namibia 35-21 and pick up their first win in Pool C.

The Pacific Islanders sparkled with five tries, including two apiece for winger Telusa Veainu and flanker Jack Ram, and Namibia captain Jacques Burger also crossed twice as the Africans failed to secure their first win in 17 World Cup games.

Fans have flocked to the 20 matches staged across England and in Cardiff with organisers saying total match attendance was approaching the one million mark.

Thousands more have attended the official Fanzones to soak up the atmosphere while Japan's shock victory over South Africa on the opening weekend prompted a nation to park itself in front of the television for their next game.

Japan could not repeat their heroics against Scotland but last week's match attracted a broadcast audience of 20 million -- the second-highest ever national TV audience in Rugby World Cup history.

England's battle with fierce rivals Wales on Saturday in which the hosts came off second best at Twickenham was watched by an average of 10.4 million viewers, the largest rugby audience in the U.K. since the 2007 final.

Those same armchair England fans will be desperately hoping for a change in fortune this weekend when England, who have lost injured forward Billy Vunipola for the rest of the tournament, face a crunch game against Australia.

INJURY ISSUES

The unbeaten Wallabies have injury issues of their own to ponder with injured forwards Wycliff Palu and Will Skelton facing an early flight home.

Number eight Palu has a hamstring strain, Skelton a pectoral muscle injury and they have Been replaced in the squad by hooker James Hanson and lock Sam Carter.

"Both James and Sam have been part of the team at various stages this season and I am confident they will be able to step up and grasp the opportunity they have been given," Australia coach Michael Cheika said.

Wales paid a high price for their memorable comeback win over England when they suffered yet more injuries and coach Warren Gatland was again forced to plug the gaps when he named his side to face Fiji on Thursday.

In a reshuffled backline, Matthew Morgan replaced the concussed Liam Williams at fullback, Tyler Morgan will start at outside centre in place of Scott Williams and Alex Cuthbert is on the wing instead of Hallam Amos with George North switching to the other flank.

There was also a place on the bench for recalled utility back James Hook whose international career appeared to be over when he was left out of Gatland's original squad.

Captain Sam Warburton said Wales were totally focused on winning a game that would leave them poised for a place in the quarter-finals.

"The players won't be in the mindset of letting it slip," he said. "There will be no complacency whatsoever from our players."

There are no matches on Wednesday.

