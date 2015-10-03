* Japan claim second win, quarter-final place still possible

* South Africa beat Scotland to lead Pool B

* Nelson Mandela inducted to Rugby Hall of Fame

By Rex Gowar

LONDON, Oct 3 Japan lit up the Rugby World Cup once again, South Africa also kept themselves in quarter-final contention and tension continued to mount in the countdown to England's do-or-die clash with Australia in the evening match on Saturday.

South Africans had more than one reason to celebrate, however. The late Nelson Mandela, who memorably handed winning captain Francois Pienaar the William Webb Ellis trophy at the 1995 final, was inducted into the Rugby Hall of Fame before their win against Scotland at St James' Park in Newcastle.

The twice world champions, stunned 34-32 by Japan in their opening match, stamped their authority on a tight Pool B with a 34-16 victory over a Scotland side who had gone into the game as the group's leaders.

Tries by flanker Schalk Burger and wing JP Pietersen, his fourth of the tournament after a hat-trick against Samoa last weekend, gave South Africa a 20-3 halftime cushion.

Scotland rallied to make them work hard for a win that was completed Bryan Habana's 61st test try, a Springboks' record.

Japan, having won only one match in 24 at previous tournaments, have made a nation proud this time round, the team's Australian coach Eddie Jones said.

Samoa, quarter-finalists in 1991 and 1995, were let down by indiscipline, with three players sin-binned during the match.

Japan fullback Ayumu Goromaru made them pay, kicking four penalties and two conversions for a 16-point haul to make him the tournament's leading scorer on 45 points, nine ahead of Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar.

"Our forwards were fantastic, they shut Samoa out of the game," Jones said. "Their set-piece dominance, work around the ruck in attack and defence was first class. Test match rugby is all about scrummaging. Our dominance today set the path for victory."

South Africa lead Pool B by one point from the Scots, with Japan two points further back. All three have two wins apiece.

The Springboks and Japan both have remaining matches against the United States, who are bottom with no points, while Scotland face Samoa.

England, meanwhile, were facing potential elimination at the pool stage for the first time, though Stuart Lancaster was undaunted.

"I have been in this position before, and so has the team, in getting over a defeat and turning the next performance into a positive one and a victory," he said. (Editing by David Goodman)