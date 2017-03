LONDON, Sept. 3Reuters will be publishing a rugby World Cup preview package over the next two days.

The package will comprise the following:

Overall tournament preview - 750 words.

For the 10 countries of the Six Nations and Rugby Championship: Team preview/prospects, profile of star player, profile of "one to watch" - each of 400 words.

For the other 10 countries: Team preview/prospects piece of 400 words.

The overall preview and 10 teams of pools A/B will be published from 0200 GMT on Sept. 4. The 10 teams of pools C/D will be published from 0200 GMT on Sept. 5.