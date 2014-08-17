PARIS Aug 17 A scorching try from centre Emily Scarratt helped England lift their first women's rugby World Cup title since 1994 after a 21-9 final victory over Canada on Sunday.

England, beaten in the last three finals, had drawn 13-13 with the Canadians in the group stage - a result that helped push out holders and favourites New Zealand - but were more clinical this time around.

In front of a near-capacity crowd at the Stade Jean Bouin in west Paris, England led 11-3 at the break through two Scarratt penalties and a try from full-back Danielle Waterman.

Magali Harvey kicked two more penalties to keep Canada, making their first appearance in a World Cup final, in contention but Scarratt broke a tackle in front of the posts in the final minutes and cut behind Canada's defence to seal victory. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Justin Palmer)