By John Geddie

LONDON, Sept 22 No balls were kicked on Tuesday but the tension ratcheted up with England sweating on an injury to key centre Jonathan Joseph and Scotland trying to keep focus on their opening match against Japan, the team surfing the Rugby World Cup wave.

Hosts England face an anxious wait to see if Joseph, probably their most dangerous player this year, will be fit for their grudge match against Pool A rivals Wales at Twickenham on Saturday, after backs coach Andy Farrell told reporters he is struggling with a chest injury.

While it is only England's first potential casualty -- unlucky Wales picked up seven injuries during their 54-9 win over Uruguay on Sunday -- it threatens to unsettle their midfield yet again.

Rugby league convert Sam Burgess and 22-year old Henry Slade, who have just four caps between them, provide the cover with Farrell's son Owen, normally a flyhalf, also a potential to step in.

Both England and Wales will be keeping a close eye on the game between Australia and Fiji on Wednesday, two other teams in their group, but it is Scotland's match against the Brave Blossoms that is likely to draw the most interest.

Before the tournament this looked like it would be a fairly routine victory for the Scots. Then Japan shocked twice-winners South Africa in their opening match on Saturday and leap-frogged Scotland in the world rankings.

Scotland assistant coach Matt Taylor said on Tuesday that he was impressed by Japan's upset but not surprised.

"We've been watching Japan for a long time and we always knew they were an exceptional side," said Taylor.

"From our point of view there are two even teams playing tomorrow and it will be the one that can execute and play the whole 80 minutes that will come out on top."

Australia are expecting a big challenge in the scrum from Fiji, but the Pacific Islanders hope to do better playing against the Wallabies' high-tempo game than they did facing England's more structured approach.

For rugby fans, the prospect of seeing Australian flankers Michael Hooper and David Pocock teaming up should certainly whet the appetite. They have started just one previous match together for Australia, in Sydney last month, and that resulted in a first victory over New Zealand in four years.

Will Genia, once hailed as the best scrumhalf in the game, also features in the Wallabies side after three lean years plagued by injury.

The other fixture on Wednesday is between France and Romania, a Pool D match-up at London's Olympic Stadium.

French coach Philippe Saint-Andre is hoping the return of centre Wesley Fofana from injury will add some French flair to a side that trudged to an uninspiring win over Italy on Saturday.

One team that has no shortage of talent is New Zealand. That was shown on Tuesday when All Blacks' coach Steve Hansen announced a starting line-up to face Namibia that included twelve changes from the side that faced Argentina on Sunday - with a bench containing players with a remarkable 660 caps.

Only lock Sam Whitelock and wingers Julian Savea and Nehe Milner-Skudder keep their places in the team to take on Pool C minnows Namibia at the Olympic Stadium on Thursday.

New Zealand will be captained by flanker Sam Cane for the first time, and are expected to run up a huge score against the tournament's lowest-ranked team. (Editing by Mitch Phillips)