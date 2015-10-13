Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
LONDON Oct 13 Ireland captain Paul O'Connell bowed out of the Rugby World Cup on Tuesday with the latest in a string of injuries that have taken a heavy toll of squads before and during the tournament.
Following is a list of serious injuries suffered by the eight teams who will contest the quarter-finals on Saturday and Sunday.
SOUTH AFRICA
Duane Vermuelen, back row (neck, pre-tournament); Willem Alberts, back row (knee, pre-tournament); Marcell Coetzee, back row (knee, pre-tournament); Jean de Villiers, centre (fractured jaw); Victor Matfield, lock (hamstring); JP Pietersen, wing (knee).
WALES
Leigh Halfpenny, fullback (knee, pre-tournament); Rhys Webb, scrumhalf (foot, pre-tournament); Jonathan Davies, centre (hamstring, pre-tournament); Scott Williams, centre (knee); Cory Allen, centre (hamstring); Hallam Amos, wing (shoulder); Liam Williams, wing/fullback (foot); Eli Walker, wing (hamstring); Rhodri Jones, prop (arm).
NEW ZEALAND
Tony Woodcock, prop (hamstring).
FRANCE
Yoann Huget, wing (knee).
IRELAND
Jared Payne, centre (foot); Paul O'Connell, lock (hamstring); Peter O'Mahony, back row (knee); Johnny Sexton, flyhalf (groin).
ARGENTINA
Matias Diaz, prop (heart palpitations, pre-tournament); Gonzalo Camacho, wing (shoulder, pre-tournament); Juan Figallo, prop (knee, pre-tournament).
AUSTRALIA
Wycliff Palu, back row (hamstring); Will Skelton, lock (pectoral muscle).
SCOTLAND
Stuart McInally, hooker (neck, pre-tournament); Grant Gilchrist, lock (groin). (Compiled by David Goodman, editing by Ed Osmond)
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.