LONDON Oct 13 Ireland captain Paul O'Connell bowed out of the Rugby World Cup on Tuesday with the latest in a string of injuries that have taken a heavy toll of squads before and during the tournament.

Following is a list of serious injuries suffered by the eight teams who will contest the quarter-finals on Saturday and Sunday.

SOUTH AFRICA

Duane Vermuelen, back row (neck, pre-tournament); Willem Alberts, back row (knee, pre-tournament); Marcell Coetzee, back row (knee, pre-tournament); Jean de Villiers, centre (fractured jaw); Victor Matfield, lock (hamstring); JP Pietersen, wing (knee).

WALES

Leigh Halfpenny, fullback (knee, pre-tournament); Rhys Webb, scrumhalf (foot, pre-tournament); Jonathan Davies, centre (hamstring, pre-tournament); Scott Williams, centre (knee); Cory Allen, centre (hamstring); Hallam Amos, wing (shoulder); Liam Williams, wing/fullback (foot); Eli Walker, wing (hamstring); Rhodri Jones, prop (arm).

NEW ZEALAND

Tony Woodcock, prop (hamstring).

FRANCE

Yoann Huget, wing (knee).

IRELAND

Jared Payne, centre (foot); Paul O'Connell, lock (hamstring); Peter O'Mahony, back row (knee); Johnny Sexton, flyhalf (groin).

ARGENTINA

Matias Diaz, prop (heart palpitations, pre-tournament); Gonzalo Camacho, wing (shoulder, pre-tournament); Juan Figallo, prop (knee, pre-tournament).

AUSTRALIA

Wycliff Palu, back row (hamstring); Will Skelton, lock (pectoral muscle).

SCOTLAND

Stuart McInally, hooker (neck, pre-tournament); Grant Gilchrist, lock (groin). (Compiled by David Goodman, editing by Ed Osmond)