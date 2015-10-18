CARDIFF Oct 18 Two-try hero Juan Imhoff said Argentina's ferocious defence was as important as their attacking intent in the emphatic 43-20 victory over Ireland in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Pumas roared into a 17-0 lead following two early tries and, after Ireland had fought back to 23-20 down, they crossed the line twice in the closing minutes to reach the last four for the second time.

Argentina will play Australia or Scotland in the last four.

"We will enjoy this moment but we know we have a tough game next week," winger Imhoff told ITV.

"Ireland played with a great intensity. We are a really good team in offence. But today we had a defence to make the difference."

Ireland, decimated by injuries and suspensions, simply ran out of steam at the Millennium Stadium.

"It's very disappointing to lose in such a big game. We didn't help ourselves at the start. We came back into it but we gave ourselves too much to do. This is a special group of players and a special group of fans," stand-in captain Jamie Heaslip said.

"Argentina played a very expansive game. They stretched us. They took their chances. We got back to within three points -- but then they took their opportunities to kick on." (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)