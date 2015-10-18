(Adds more quotes)

By Ed Osmond

CARDIFF Oct 18 Two-try hero Juan Imhoff said Argentina's ferocious defence was as important as their attacking intent in the emphatic 43-20 victory over Ireland in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Pumas roared into a 17-0 lead following two early tries and, after Ireland had fought back to 23-20 down, they crossed the line twice in the closing minutes to set up a semi-final meeting with Australia.

"Ireland played with a great intensity. We are a really good team in offence. But today we had a defence to make the difference," said winger Imhoff.

The Pumas were inspired by watching New Zealand rack up 62 points in their quarter-final rout of France on Saturday.

"Watching the All Blacks score many points yesterday I thought, when will we be able to do that?," captain Agustin Creevy told reporters.

"And we did it today. We played well, it was very physical but we had our plan and we stuck to it."

Ireland, decimated by injuries and suspension, simply ran out of steam at the Millennium Stadium.

"It's very disappointing to lose in such a big game. We didn't help ourselves at the start. We came back into it but we gave ourselves too much to do. This is a special group of players and a special group of fans," stand-in captain Jamie Heaslip said.

"Argentina played a very expansive game. They stretched us. They took their chances. We got back to within three points -- but then they took their opportunities to kick on." (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)