CARDIFF Oct 18 Ireland have lost four key players but, if last week's match against France is anything to go by, they will have an extra man in the Millennium Stadium crowd when they meet Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Six Nations champions were supported with a passion and noise rarely seen at any rugby ground when they beat the French last Sunday, an emotional performance they are likely to have to repeat to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

Inspirational skipper Paul O'Connell, loose forward Peter O'Mahony and flyhalf Johnny Sexton will not reprise their roles because of injuries sustained against France, while openside flanker Sean O'Brien is banned for an injudicious punch.

Ian Madigan replaces Sexton in the playmaker role, young gun Iain Henderson takes over from O'Connell in the second row with flankers Jordi Murphy and Chris Henry coming into the back row.

Coach Joe Schmidt trusts the depth of his squad and will also welcome the support of the green-clad legion of fans, but he is looking more to the cussedness of his team for comfort.

"The group have demonstrated in adversity that they can respond," the New Zealander said.

"There's something in the Irish pysche that if you are beaten around a little bit, there's a resilience and a resolve that gets demonstrated.

"And I will be really confident that that will be demonstrated. Is that going to be enough? We'll find out on Sunday."

Schmidt is right to be wary as the Pumas, semi-finalists in 2007, have been playing some of the best attacking rugby of the tournament on their way to the last-eight showdown.

They have always been strong in tight play, particularly the scrum, but flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez now manages a backline that is as comfortable running with ball in hand as kicking the leather off it.

Marcelo Bosch, banned for a dangerous tackle in their last pool match against Namibia, is a loss at outside centre and his replacement Matias Moroni is sure to have his defensive skills tested.

Argentina's pack fears no one and the back row of Pablo Matera, Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe and Leonardo Senatore would be a handful for any side, let alone one without three of its top forwards.

Victories over Australia and South Africa over the last two years have proved the Pumas can live with the best sides around and in Sanchez they have a world class place-kicker.

The prize for victory is a semi-final date with Australia or Scotland, who face off in the last quarter-final later on Sunday. (Editing by Ed Osmond)