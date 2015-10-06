(Note language in para three)

By Padraic Halpin

LONDON Oct 6 Michael Cheika's resuscitation of Australia in less than a year in charge has become one of the stories of the World Cup, particularly after the Wallabies demolished and eliminated hosts England last weekend.

But how exactly has he restored belief, discipline and an attacking verve so quickly? The answer is pretty simple, according to Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton, who played under the forthright Aussie at Leinster.

"Because everyone's probably scared shitless of him," Sexton told reporters with a wry grin, recalling the coach who gave him his first break at Irish province Leinster six years ago.

Cheika has a no-nonsense reputation, having served a six-month ban for abusing a TV cameraman last year, and Sexton said he exchanged good luck texts ahead of the tournament with the coach who led Leinster to a first European Cup triumph in 2009.

"He knows his rugby, he's very clever but he's a pretty scary guy," Sexton said, adding that Ireland coach Joe Schmidt can be just as scary but in one different way in particular.

"Joe doesn't take part in training on a Monday morning after a defeat," Sexton said, laughing at a typical reaction from Cheika, a former back row forward, to a disappointing loss.

"Thank God, because you got broken up!" (Editing by Ken Ferris)