Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Watson dies
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
CARDIFF, Sept 17 Ireland coach Joe Schmidt named his team on Thursday for their opening Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Canada in Cardiff's Millenium Stadium on Saturday.
Ireland team:
15-Rob Kearney, 14-Dave Kearney, 13-Jared Payne, 12-Luke Fitzgerald, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray; 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Iain Henderson, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Jack McGrath.
16-Sean Cronin, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Nathan White, 19-Donnacha Ryan, 20-Chris Henry, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Simon Zebo (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Ed Osmond)
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.