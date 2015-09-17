(Adds detail)

CARDIFF, Sept 17 Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out of Saturday's World Cup opener against Canada with a tight hamstring and utility back Luke Fitzgerald takes his place in an otherwise full-strength side.

Henshaw was an ever-present in Ireland's victorious Six Nations campaign this year and the 21-year-old has formed a strong midfield partnership with Jared Payne since Brian O'Driscoll's retirement.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt said Henshaw was able to jog but will sit out the Pool D match as a precautionary measure.

Elsewhere, Iain Henderson's all-round game edged out Devon Toner alongside captain Paul O'Connell in the second row and Keith Earls and Dave Kearney were selected on the wings with the out of form Tommy Bowe not in the match-day squad.

British and Irish Lions prop Cian Healy, who missed all Ireland's warm-up games with a neck injury and has not played a game since April, was named among the replacements.

Ireland team to play Canada (1330 GMT):

15-Rob Kearney, 14-Dave Kearney, 13-Jared Payne, 12-Luke Fitzgerald, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray; 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Iain Henderson, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Jack McGrath.

Replacements - 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Nathan White, 19-Donnacha Ryan, 20-Chris Henry, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Simon Zebo (Reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin, editing by Ed Osmond)