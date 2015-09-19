CARDIFF, Sept 19 Slick Ireland put an underwhelming warm-up campaign firmly behind them by crushing Canada 50-7 in their Rugby World Cup Pool D opener at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday.

The Six Nations champions, recently ranked second in the world behind New Zealand and looking to go beyond the quarter-finals for the first time, were out of sight after scoring four first-half tries.

Ireland took full advantage of Canada skipper Jamie Cudmore's yellow card, with Sean O'Brien, Iain Henderson and Johnny Sexton crossing and Dave Kearney added a fourth score to make it 29-0 at the break.

Canada stemmed the tide for a while in the second half when Ireland captain Paul O'Connell was sin-binned, but normal service resumed when Sean Cronin barged over for another Irish try.

Canada wing DTH Van Der Merwe grabbed a consolation try, but the Irish added two more through Rob Kearney and Jared Payne. (Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by David Goodman)