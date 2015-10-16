CARDIFF Oct 16 Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has dismissed reports he could replace Stuart Lancaster as England coach, saying the rumours were untrue and he wouldn't want the job anyway.

Although Lancaster is contracted to remain as England coach until 2020, his future has been the subject of much speculation since England crashed out of the Rugby World Cup at the pool stage.

Several leading international coaches have already been named as possible replacements, with Schmidt merely the latest name to emerge.

"I don't know where that's come from at all," Schmidt told a news conference on Friday.

The New Zealand-born coach, who has led Ireland to success in the past two Six Nations championships, laughed off the reports as part of the nature of the business, saying his own job might have been under scrutiny had Ireland lost.

"Externally, I'd be a fan of Stuart Lancaster as a person and what he's trying to build there," he said.

"If we'd lost last weekend it could be someone else being propositioned for my job.

"Stuart is a first-class character. I certainly wouldn't be going after his job." (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by David Goodman)