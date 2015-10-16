CARDIFF Oct 16 The loss of Ireland captain Paul O'Connell is providing an unexpected spur to his battered and bruised team mates who have vowed to carry on the fight for their fallen skipper.

Rather than wallow in the disappointment of O'Connell's international career-ending injury, Ireland's players are treating his misfortune as a call to arms.

Flanker Chris Henry, one of three players brought into the team to face Argentina in Sunday's World Cup quarter-final, said O'Connell's injury had motivated him to seize his opportunity.

"Of course we miss him and it's great that he has been around the place. Just the small chats with him have been helping the lads," Henry told a news conference on Friday.

"There is no denying there is a massive loss for us, but we have more than capable guys there, and these things happen.

"We knew there were going to be injuries and now it's up to the lads to step up."

O'Connell's international career came to a premature end this week after he suffered a hamstring injury that needed surgery.

But the 35-year-old has been asked by head coach Joe Schmidt to remain with the squad, offering advice and inspiration to his team mates.

"When someone is outside the group, as influential and talismanic as he is, he will be around but not actively involved in preparing the team. However, he has been around and that alone gives players confidence," Schmidt said.

"I think his surgery went very well and he seems to be in good spirits."

Henry came into a revamped backrow after Sean O'Brien received a one-week ban for punching French lock Pascal Pape in last weekend's Pool D game.

Lock Iain Henderson and blindside flanker Jordi Murphy were also called up after O'Connell and Peter O'Mahony were replaced in the squad after suffering injuries.

Henry said all three players were excited to be joining the team with the prospect of a first World Cup semi-final appearance for Ireland to play for.

"It's a huge opportunity. The back row is always a tough place to get a slot and myself and Jordi Murphy have been chomping at the bit to get a game," he said.

"It's obviously the biggest game of my career and it's hard to keep the emotions inside because of the magnitude of it. But we just want to get out there and do the best we can.

"This squad of players has been building for the last two years and boys who got their chances before have done well. So now it's just for the players to step up to the plate." (Editing by Ed Osmond)