CARDIFF Oct 12 Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony has been ruled out of the rest of the Rugby World Cup and replaced by Leinster's Rhys Ruddock, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Monday.

O'Mahony was one of three key players injured in the 24-9 pool-topping win over France on Sunday.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt said that he suspected captain Paul O'Connell had played his last international after injuring his hamstring but the Six Nations champions are more upbeat on flyhalf Johnny Sexton's damaged groin.

"Paul is in hospital awaiting a scan. Johnny suffered a groin injury and is awaiting a scan but we're hopeful," the IRFU said on Twitter.

Ireland, who avoided any serious injuries before centre Jared Payne was sent home with a fractured foot on Saturday, lost O'Mahony in the second half of the hugely physical test when his foot stuck in the grass and he twisted his knee.

Schmidt, who was initially hopeful that the injury looked the least serious of the three, could face further backrow problems for the quarter-final against Argentina after Sean O'Brien was cited for striking France's Pascal Pape in the stomach.

O'Brien's hearing will be held on Tuesday. Ireland play Argentina in Cardiff on Sunday.