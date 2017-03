CARDIFF Oct 17 Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Argentina due to a groin injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Saturday.

Sexton felt uncomfortable after training on Friday and scans revealed a minor adductor strain.

Ian Madigan will start at flyhalf against Argentina in Cardiff on Sunday and Paddy Jackson comes on to the bench.

Scrumhalf Isaac Boss has been added to the squad in place of injured centre Jared Payne.

