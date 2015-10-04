LONDON Oct 4 Ireland came through their first meaningful Rugby World Cup test by edging Italy 16-9 to reach the quarter-finals on Sunday and set up a final-game shootout with France to decide who finishes top of Pool D.

A first-half try from Keith Earls and 11 points from flyhalf Johnny Sexton carried Ireland home, but an Italian team lifted by Sergio Parisse's return forced the Six Nations champions to work hard for victory at the Olympic stadium.

Ireland, ahead on points difference, and France have 14 points from three games and their clash in Cardiff next Sunday has more at stake than group honours.

The winners are likely to face Argentina in the quarter-finals while the losers would have to take on world champions New Zealand. France have not beaten Ireland since 2011.

Ireland captain Paul O'Connell said he was a little disappointed with an "inadequate" Irish performance, adding: "It's going to be a massive game (against France) and we're going to have to improve massively."

After convincing wins against tier-two nations Canada and Romania, a near full-strength Ireland were given the tough workout they needed.

That much was clear from the opening exchanges when Parisse announced his entry into the tournament after injury with a bone-jarring hit on Mike Ross.

Italy did enjoy the lion's share of early possession and retained ball well through the phases but their attacks, though testing Ireland out wide -- particularly Tommy Bowe on the right wing -- lacked any real edge.

Ireland's backline, despite the absence on Sunday of Rob Kearney and Jared Payne, have clicked nicely at this tournament and Earls' opening try was a good example of a clean, clinical strike.

Deep in Italian territory, the Irish disrupted a lineout and their pack set the platform for fit-again centre Robbie Henshaw to feed Earls with a neat inside pass and send the centre over for his third try in two games.

Breached once, Italy, with one win over Ireland since 1997, shored up their defence for the rest of the half to stifle Joe Schmidt's men.

Flyhalf Tommaso Allan kicked two penalties to keep the Azzurri in touch and, with Sexton striking the post from a long-range attempt, Ireland went into the break with a slender 10-6 lead.

A brilliant last-ditch covering tackle on his own line by flanker Peter O'Mahony on lock Josh Furno in the corner prevented Italy from taking the lead early in the second half.

Allan's third goal did get Italy to within one point before the Irish pack finally began to get on top.

Sexton found his range again to extend the lead to 16-9 and though O'Mahony's yellow card set up a tense final eight minutes, Ireland held firm. (Editing by David Goodman)