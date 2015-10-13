Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
CARDIFF Oct 13 Ireland flanker Sean O'Brien has been suspended for the Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Argentina after being found guilty of punching an opponent, World Cup organisers said on Tuesday.
O'Brien struck France lock Pascal Pape in the first minute of the Pool D game on Sunday that sent Ireland into the last eight as group winners.
It was another huge blow to Ireland's chances of reaching the semi-finals for the first time after flanker Peter O'Mahony and captain Paul O'Connell were ruled out of the tournament through injury.
Number eight Jamie Heaslip will take over the captaincy from O'Connell and Chris Henry can play at flanker but the Irish may be forced to call in Rhys Ruddock who was added to the squad as a replacement for O'Mahony.
O'Brien admitted committing an act of foul play and has 48 hours in which to appeal. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Ken Ferris)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.