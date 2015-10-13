Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
CARDIFF Oct 13 Ireland captain Paul O'Connell is out of the Rugby World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury in the victory over France on Sunday, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Tuesday.
Lock forward O'Connell, 35, said before the competition that he would retire from international rugby at the end of the tournament.
"Paul O'Connell suffered a significant hamstring injury and will undergo surgery this week," the IRFU said in a statement.
"Paul will not play again at Rugby World Cup 2015 and his time out of the game will depend on the outcome of the surgery."
Mike McCarthy has been called into the Ireland squad as a replacement.
Ireland play Argentina in the quarter-finals in Cardiff on Sunday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by David Goodman)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.