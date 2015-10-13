CARDIFF Oct 13 Ireland captain Paul O'Connell is out of the Rugby World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury in the victory over France on Sunday, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Tuesday.

Lock forward O'Connell, 35, said before the competition that he would retire from international rugby at the end of the tournament.

"Paul O'Connell suffered a significant hamstring injury and will undergo surgery this week," the IRFU said in a statement.

"Paul will not play again at Rugby World Cup 2015 and his time out of the game will depend on the outcome of the surgery."

Mike McCarthy has been called into the Ireland squad as a replacement.

Ireland play Argentina in the quarter-finals in Cardiff on Sunday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by David Goodman)