CARDIFF Oct 10 Ireland centre Jared Payne has been ruled out of the rest of the Rugby World Cup after fracturing his foot, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Saturday.

Payne missed last weekend's win against Italy after bruising his foot before returning to training this week. He was not included in Sunday's team to face France and the IRFU said further scans revealed a foot fracture.

Payne formed a solid midfield partnership with Robbie Henshaw during last year's Six Nations championship triumph. Keith Earls will start at outside centre for the second game in a row in Cardiff on Sunday.

Versatile Leinster backs Luke Fitzgerald and Ian Madigan can also provide cover in midfield, along with out-and-out Ulster centre Darren Cave.

No decision on a replacement in the squad will be made until after Sunday's game, the IRFU said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin,; editing by Nick Mulvenney)