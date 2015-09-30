LONDON, Sept 30 Ireland centre Jared Payne is nursing a foot injury and will be reviewed by medics to decide whether he is fit for the Rugby World Cup Pool D clash against Italy, a team spokesman said on Wednesday.

Payne missed training because of the bruising, raising concern that he may miss Sunday's match at the Olympic Stadium-- Ireland's toughest test yet after easy wins over Canada and Romania.

"He has a bit of bruising to his foot and sat out of training today," spokesman David O'Siochain said.

"He will be reviewed by the medics tomorrow but he has not yet been ruled out for the weekend." (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Ed Osmond)