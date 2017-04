LONDON, Sept 27 Ireland's Rugby World Cup clash with Romania on Sunday drew the biggest attendance in the tournament's history, with 89,267 fans packed into Wembley Stadium.

The crowd at the 90,000-capacity stadium, home to England's national soccer team, broke the previous record of 89,019 for New Zealand's victory over Argentina at Wembley last week.

Prior to this year's tournament, the record stood at 82,957 for the 2003 final between England and Australia at Sydney's Olympic Stadium.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by David Goodman)