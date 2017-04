LONDON, Sept 27 Ireland wore down a dogged Romania side to claim a comfortable 44-10 Rugby World Cup bonus-point victory at Wembley on Sunday.

Irish wingers Tommy Bowe and Keith Earls grabbed two tries apiece while fullback Rob Kearney and flanker Chris Henry also crossed the line to put their side top of Pool D.

The Irish led 18-3 at halftime and only cut loose in the second half after the sin-binning of Romania centre Csaba Gal.

Romania lock Ovidiu Tonita crashed over for a consolation try in the dying minutes.

