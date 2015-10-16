DUBLIN Oct 16 In just over two years in charge of Ireland, coach Joe Schmidt's attention to detail, precision and occasionally quirky methods have turned the men in green from a very good team into two-time Six Nations winners and genuine World Cup contenders.

The diligent New Zealander, whom Brian O'Driscoll describes as the best coach he has ever played under, faces his biggest test yet on Sunday when Ireland face Argentina, with their first ever place in a World Cup semi-final the prize.

Of the quarter-finalists, only New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has a higher international winning percentage than the former school headmaster who led Leinster to two European Cups in three seasons.

The success of Schmidt's belief in sending meticulously-prepared players out with very specific roles was evident against France, when Ireland lost three key men to injury but none of their cohesion to run away 24-9 winners.

That all starts during the week where Schmidt appreciates the correlation between training well under pressure and playing well under pressure.

Paul O'Connell, Ireland's captain until his international career was ended by injury, said Schmidt's mantra ensured the team never look beyond the next training session, let alone the next game.

"You prepare for training the same way you prepare for a match, you want to be error free," he said. "You don't want to give away a penalty in training, put the ball down, get a lineout wrong. You want to know your role inside out."

Sessions are kept short and sharp. Prepared moves are more often than not practiced just once on the training ground where you get one chance, just as you would in a game.

Instead players are encouraged to spend time by themselves to constantly go through plays in their head, hitting the "mind gym", as Schmidt calls it, as often as they do the weights room.

"A few of the guys have said this, you play the game with two voices in your head - your own, and his commentary. Make a mistake and you know you're going to hear about it on Monday morning," Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton has said.

The Monday dressdowns can be ruthless, according to Sexton, but are always done with a view to getting better and performed with a smile on the face of the coach, who is revered in his adopted country. He was granted citizenship last month.

"Joe ticks all the boxes - he's a good man-manager, a good motivator and the best technical coach we've all ever had," said Sexton, who has worked under Schmidt at Leinster and Ireland.

Schmidt's precise game plan - which has led to victories over each quarter-finalist bar his native New Zealand over the last two years - is a result of hammering home the same lessons all the time, using key phrases to focus players' minds.

After the French game, stand-in captain Jamie Heaslip spoke about how the replacements who came into the battered team had to "fit in first" and "then add value", pure Schmidt directions drilled into all 31 squad members over the past two years to ensure they seized their moment when it came.

According to 2003 World Cup winner Will Greenwood, there is no better coaching brain. He wrote this week that Schmidt is "the manager with the game plan that mixes the basics with the unexpected, the big picture with the killer small details".

Or as Rory Best recounted in a recent book on Irish rugby, recounting how one of the Irish players unwittingly dropped his key-card in a hotel corridor, it all comes back to accuracy.

"Joe found it and brought it into the team-meeting. He says, 'Just to let you know that somebody on their way to their room dropped their key and holder on the floor and that sort of stuff won't be tolerated. If we're sloppy off the pitch, then we'll be sloppy on it," the Ulster hooker recalled.

