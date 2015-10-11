CARDIFF Oct 11 Ireland flyhalf Jonathan Sexton was replaced 25 minutes into the Rugby World Cup Pool D decider against France on Sunday, appearing to leave the pitch in tears after injuring his groin and ribs.

Sexton, the team's playmaker and hugely reliable goalkicker, seemed to hurt his ribs making a tackle before receiving treatment on his groin and rejoining the game, only to be put on his back by a crunching hit from Louis Picamoles.

Sexton, who had kicked Ireland into a 6-3 lead, was helped off the field and replaced by Leinster team mate Ian Madigan. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Ed Osmond)