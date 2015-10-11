HIGHLIGHTS-Super Rugby week five
March 25 Highlights from week five of Super Rugby:
CARDIFF Oct 11 Ireland flyhalf Jonathan Sexton was replaced 25 minutes into the Rugby World Cup Pool D decider against France on Sunday, appearing to leave the pitch in tears after injuring his groin and ribs.
Sexton, the team's playmaker and hugely reliable goalkicker, seemed to hurt his ribs making a tackle before receiving treatment on his groin and rejoining the game, only to be put on his back by a crunching hit from Louis Picamoles.
Sexton, who had kicked Ireland into a 6-3 lead, was helped off the field and replaced by Leinster team mate Ian Madigan. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Ed Osmond)
March 25 Highlights from week five of Super Rugby:
March 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Exeter Chiefs 30 Sale Sharks 25 Harlequins 53 Newcastle Falcons 17 Northampton 31 Leicester Tigers 36 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 17 13 1 3 537 371 10 64 2. Exeter Chiefs 18 11 3 4 520 360 14 64 3. Saracens 17 12 1 4 417 247 8 58 4. Leicester Tigers 18 11 0 7 447 374 7 51 5. Bath R