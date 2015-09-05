DUBLIN, Sept 5 If Ireland finally manage to fulfil their World Cup potential this year, the likelihood is that Jonathan Sexton will have enjoyed an injury-free tournament.

Ireland have an undeniably talented starting XV, from inspirational captain Paul O'Connell to the gifted Robbie Henshaw in midfield and an outstanding back row. The loss of any one of those would be a blow, but none would be as sorely missed as Sexton, a three-time European Cup winner, twice Six Nations champion, outgoing British and Irish Lions No.10 and arguably the best flyhalf in the world.

An injury to Sexton - the team's playmaker, metronomic goalkicker and main leader after O'Connell - would leave Ireland exposed. Ian Madigan or Paddy Jackson are likely to take over from Sexton one day, but neither are ready yet.

The versatile Madigan failed to make the Leinster No.10 jersey his own while Sexton spent the past two seasons in Paris with Racing Metro, and Jackson's disjointed cameo in Ireland's penultimate World Cup warm-up game against Wales showed how raw the 23-year-old Ulsterman is at the top level.

That both understudies are accomplished club players highlights the enormous talent that stands in their way.

Strangely, this will be the first time 30-year-old Sexton will be travelling to a World Cup as Ireland's undisputed first-choice flyhalf.

While other players picked out for greatness at a young age - such as Gordon D'Arcy, Brian O'Driscoll and most recently Henshaw - made their Irish debuts as teenagers, Sexton had to wait until he was 24.

Perhaps even more surprising is that the call came only nine months after he had been dropped by Leinster and forced to return to club rugby, playing alongside amateurs.

That brief exile from the provincial set-up in 2009, however, appeared to be the making of Sexton, whose drive and ambition are clear from his demanding on-pitch persona. O'Connell has described him as the most ridiculously competitive player he has ever seen.

As good kicking from hand as from the floor, Sexton is a wonderfully sharp distributor of the ball and has become an increasing threat as a try scorer.

Ireland just need him to stay fit and healthy. (Editing by David Goodman)