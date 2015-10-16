* Sexton cleared to play

* Henderson, Murphy and Henry added to pack (Adds quotes)

By Julian Linden

CARDIFF, Oct 16 Flyhalf Johnny Sexton has been cleared to play for a revamped Ireland team in Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.

Sexton was in doubt for the match after he limped off the field in last weekend's pool victory over France, but his recovery provides a welcome boost for an Ireland team forced to make three changes to the forward pack because of injury and suspension.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt said Sexton had been nursed through the week and was still not 100 per cent, but he had no concerns about starting him in the crunch match.

"We don't tend to take too many risks with injured players. But there are always risks in everything you do," Schmidt said.

"We've allowed Johnny to build his way back into the week. He had a fairly light start to the week but trained fully in the Millennium Stadium this morning and we feel he's ready to go."

Captain Paul O'Connell and blindside flanker Peter O'Mahony were both replaced in the squad after suffering injuries against France, while openside flanker Sean O'Brien received a one-week ban for punching French lock Pascal Pape.

Iain Henderson replaced O'Connell at lock, Jordi Murphy takes over at blindside and Chris Henry will start at openside.

Schmidt said he considered playing Henderson at flanker and starting Donnacha Ryan in the second row but decided to keep the changes to a minimum and use Murphy on the side of the scrum.

"We did think about putting Iain Henderson there and putting Donnacha Ryan in at lock, and that may still happen during the game," Schmidt said.

"But we felt Iain Henderson added a little more ballast to our tight five because the back five of the scrum had lost a lot of experience."

Number eight Jamie Heaslip assumes the captaincy.

The backline remains unchanged, with Sexton and outside centre Keith Earls, who was also doubtful because of niggling injuries, both available.

Team: 1-Cian Healy, 2-Rory Best, 3-Mike Ross, 4-Devin Toner, 5-Iain Henderson, 6-Jordi Murphy, 7-Chris Henry, 8-Jamie Heaslip; 9-Conor Murray, 10-Johnny Sexton, 11-Dave Kearney, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 13-Keith Earls, 14-Tommy Bowe, 15-Rob Kearney

Replacements: 16-Richardt Strauss, 17-Jack McGrath, 18- Nathan White, 19-Donnacha Ryan, 20-Rhys Ruddock, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Luke Fitzgerald (Editing by David Goodman)