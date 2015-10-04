LONDON Oct 4 Italy coach Jacques Brunel was delighted his side could finally produce a performance of note at the Rugby World Cup but rued missed opportunities after pushing Ireland hard before losing 16-9 on Sunday.

The Italians, who cannot reach the knockout stage after their second defeat in three Pool D games, gave the Six Nations champions some nervous moments at the Olympic Stadium.

They were equals in the scrum, forced Ireland to revert to a tactical kicking game with stifling defence and it was only in the lineouts where Italy were clearly second best.

Brunel was left to reflect on a last-ditch tryline tackle on Italy lock Josh Furno at the start of the second half, when his side trailed 10-6, that he said could have changed the game.

"It's a missed opportunity, of course," Brunel told reporters of the seven-point loss.

"We have the ability to challenge teams. We would like to be a main player in a game, to prove we can play at this level. We can do better but we have shown the qualities we have."

After an indisciplined display in losing 32-10 to France in their opener, Italy scraped home by five points in their next game against Canada.

"Our level was not what we saw last week, or the week before against France," Brunel said.

"The challenge is to keep this level of performance because the next match will be difficult. I want to see a team that has pride to finish well."

Italy complete their pool campaign against Romania in Exeter next Sunday.

Captain Sergio Parisse's return from an injury that kept him out of the first two games was a big boost for Italy who were clearly lifted by their talisman's presence.

The number eight was not match sharp, leaving the fray after an hour but was happy to be back.

"Three weeks ago I was on crutches, four weeks ago on an operating table," Parisse said of the surgery to drain a haematona in his calf.

"Coming back... I'm happy enough. My game depends on physical condition. I wasn't able to run as much as I would have liked. But I'm happy how my body and calf reacted." (Editing by Ed Osmond)