Sept 10 Italy coach Jacques Brunel has named centre Enrico Bacchin as injured centre Luca Morisi's replacement in their World Cup squad, the Italian Rugby Federation said on Thursday.

Bacchin made his Italy debut in the Six Nations victory over Scotland in February and has won three caps. Morisi suffered a knee injury in the warm-up defeat by Wales at the weekend.

Italy are in World Cup Pool D along with Ireland, France, Canada and Romania. They open their campaign against the French at Twickenham on Sept. 19. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Martyn Herman)