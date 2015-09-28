LONDON, Sept 28 Captain Sergio Parisse will join up with Italy's Rugby World Cup squad on Tuesday after getting the all-clear on the calf injury that ruled him out of the first two games of the tournament.

The talismanic number eight has been training with his club Stade Francais since undergoing surgery to drain a haematoma in his right calf three weeks ago.

Parisse, 32, sustained the injury in Italy's final World Cup warm-up game against Wales in Cardiff.

Italy lost their opening Pool D match against France 32-10 before beating Canada 23-18 to revive their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

They next play Ireland at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)