EXETER, England Oct 11 Italy produced their most polished performance of the Rugby World Cup by beating Romania 32-22 on Sunday to secure third place in Pool D.

Italy's second win of the tournament condemned Romania to fourth place in the group, meaning the Oaks will have to qualify for the next World Cup in 2019.

Leonardo Sarto, Edoardo Gori and Tommaso Allan crossed for first-half tries and Alessandro Zanni added a fourth for Italy, who are the only top-tier nation never to have qualified for the knockout stage.

Romania, who produced the biggest comeback in World Cups when they recovered a 15-point deficit to beat Canada on Tuesday, produced a spirited rally from 29-3 down. Adrian Apostol went over for two tries and Valentin Poparlan scored in the last 14 minutes. (Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by David Goodman)