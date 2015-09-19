Sept 19 Hosts Japan will push World Rugby to ensure the 2019 World Cup features two Asian teams for the first time, the tournament's general manager told Kyodo News on Saturday.

World Rugby announced on Friday Japan, who have played at all seven previous World Cups, would qualify automatically for the 2019 edition as hosts along with the top 12 sides from the 2015 tournament, which kicked off in England on Friday.

Seven or eight more places will be available via regional qualifiers but with no guarantee there would be an Asian one.

Japan have never lost a qualifier to an Asian team but have only managed one World Cup win in 1991 against Zimbabwe, suggesting closest regional rivals South Korea and Hong Kong could be blown away at the elite tournament.

However, Koji Tokumasu said it was imperative Asia's first Rugby World Cup was accessible to all in the world's most populous continent.

"It is important that Rugby World Cup 2019 opens the door for a second Asian team to participate and we hope it will be one of the biggest legacies of the tournament held in Asia," he was quoted as saying.

"This is the very first Rugby World Cup in Asia and Rugby World Cup 2019 is expected contribute to the overall development of rugby in Asia.

"In this regard, Asia Rugby would like to keep discussing with World Rugby to secure a direct qualification position from Asia in the event Japan qualifies by reaching the top 12 during this Rugby World Cup."

Japan take on South Africa in their opening Group B encounter in Brighton later on Saturday.

The Brave Blossoms also face Scotland, Samoa and the United States and were optimistic of ending their barren World Cup run and said Asia were behind their push for a top three finish in the pool.

"It is even more important for Japan to reach the top 12 not just for Japan but for the other Asian unions," Tokumasu said. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Toby Davis)