Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Watson dies
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
LONDON, Sept 17 Japan named the following team on Thursday for their opening Rugby World Cup Pool B game against South Africa in Brighton on Saturday.
Team: 15-Ayumu Goromaru, 14-Akihito Yamada, 13-Male Sau, 12-Craig Wing, 11-Kotaro Matsushima, 10-Kosei Ono, 9-Fumiaki Tanaka; 8-Hendrik Tui, 7-Michael Broadhurst, 6-Michael Leitch, 5-Hitoshi Ono, 4-Luke Thompson, 3-Kensuke Hatakeyama, 2-Shota Horie, 1-Masataka Mikami
Replacements: 16-Takeshi Kazu, 17-Keita Inagaki, 18-Hiroshi Yamashita, 19-Shinya Makabe, 20-Amanaki Mafi, 21-Atsushi Hiwasa, 22-Harumichi Tatekawa, 23-Karne Hesketh (Reporting by Justin Palmer)
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.