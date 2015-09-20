BRIGHTON, Sept 20 As hard as it might be to wipe the grins off their faces, Japan readjusted their focus on the job in hand as the vagaries of the Rugby World Cup fixture means a second Pool B game just four days after their sensational win over South Africa.

Japan play Scotland in Gloucester on Wednesday with little time to recover from Saturday's thrilling 34-32 triumph at Brighton's Community Stadium.

"We had a chat out on the field (after the win over South Africa) and reminded the players we have two targets in this tournament and that is to reach the quarter-finals and be the team of the tournament," said coach Eddie Jones after only a second victory in 25 World Cup games for the Asian nation.

"We made a splash against South Africa but want to make a real dent in this tournament. We want to back up what we did when we play against Scotland.

"It will be a great occasion. Hopefully we'll get crowd support as we did against South Africa."

Jones had no complaints about having to play so quickly again. Three other Pool B teams South Africa, Samoa and the USA have a seven-day break between their first and second outings at the tournament.

"When you are at the bottom of the feeding chain you just accept what you get, mate. The little fish at the bottom of the ocean just eat what they can get. That's where we are. You accept it, that's the schedule, we've known about it for two years. There's no moaning about."

The coach said his players were fit, as they showed in a never-say-die performance on Saturday.

"One thing about Japanese players they can keep rolling it out. They are used to training for three to four hours a day at high school; four to five-hours-a-day at university. We have a few guys we need to look after and Scotland will be a tough." (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)