BRIGHTON, England, Sept 18 Japan want to put an end to being no more than "a training run" for top tier nations at the Rugby World Cup, starting with Saturday's Pool B match against twice champions South Africa, said coach Eddie Jones.

"Our aim is not to go out there and be a training run for South Africa. Every time Japan has played a tier one country before at a World Cup, they have basically been a training run.

"Four years ago New Zealand put out their B-team because they knew they were going to win the game.

"Eight years ago Australia put out their B-team against Japan because they knew they were going to win the game," he told reporters at a pre-match press conference at the Brighton Community Stadium on Friday.

"So, now, at least we have some respect," he said in reference to a strong Springbok selection being named for Saturday's game.

"In baseball terms, we have got to the home base now. Now we have got to hit the ball and score some runs.

"How do you win it? You have to find a way. Obviously with a smaller team, we have got to use the ball as much as we can, move the ball around. We have got to play smart rugby. We have got to play rugby at a high tempo," he added.

"If we play like that - and we have got the courage to play like that - then we are going to trouble sides at this World Cup, and it starts with South Africa."