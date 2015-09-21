LONDON, Sept 21 The Rugby World Cup's official merchandise store on London's Oxford Street was forced to pull down its shutters early on Sunday, after it was beseiged by Japanese fans celebrating their team's stunning victory over South Africa at the weekend.

The shop had been unable to cater to the demands of fans looking to snap up mementoes of the Brave Blossoms' 34-32 shock win over the twice champions, said Brett Gosper, chief executive of the sport's global governing body.

"We had to close #RWC2015 official merchandise store on Oxford St yesterday due to overwhelming merchandise demand from the Japanese public," Gosper tweeted on Monday.

Hosted by England, the Sept. 18-Oct. 31 World Cup is the biggest to date, and organisers expect it to generate commerical revenue of around 240 million pounds ($372.19 million).

A Japan rugby shirt retails in the shop for 70 pounds ($108.56), while at the other end of the scale a Japanese enamel badge costs five pounds ($7.75).

Japan face Scotland in Gloucester on Wednesday, before South Africa take on Samoa in Birmingham at the weekend.

($1 = 0.6448 pounds) (Editing by Justin Palmer)