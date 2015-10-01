Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
LONDON Oct 1 Japan coach Eddie Jones named the following team on Thursday to play Samoa in their Rugby World Cup Pool B match in Milton Keynes on Saturday:
1-Keita Inagaki, 2-Shota Horie, 3-Kensuke Hatakeyama, 4-Luke Thompson, 5-Hitoshi Ono, 6-Michael Leitch (captain), 7-Michael Broadhurst, 8-Ryu Koliniasi Holani, 9-Fumiaki Tanaka, 10-Kosei Ono, 11-Kotaro Matsushima, 12-Harumichi Tatekawa, 13-Male Sau 14-Akihito Yamada, 15-Ayumu Goromaru
Replacements: 16-Takeshi Kizu, 17-Masataka Mikami, 18-Hiroshi Yamashita, 19-Justin Ives, 20-Amanaki Mafi, 21-Hendrik Tui, 22-Atsushi Hiwasa, 23-Karne Hesketh (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by David Goodman)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.