WINDHOEK, June 2 Namibia are to start a three-week tour next week as part of their preparations for the Rugby World Cup in September.

A squad of 27 players, mostly made up of locally-based players, will go to Tunis for an Africa Cup match against Tunisia on June 6 before travelling to Romania for three more games.

Namibia will then meet the Jaguars, effectively Argentina's B team, in Bucharest on June 12, Romania five days later and Spain on June 21.

The three games form part of the annual Nations Cup.

"We play three matches at test level, the pressure will be on and that is exactly what we will experience at the World Cup," said coach Danie Vermeulen in a statement.

"A number of our players are not available and this is a chance for the younger players to show if they can handle the pressure or not."

Namibia are unable to call on players based in England and South Africa but will include five from French clubs, among them prop Aranos Coetzee who is set to make his debut.

The Namibians are also arranging two home tests in July although the opposition have yet to be confirmed.

They have two more Africa Cup matches against Kenya and Zimbabwe in August.

Namibia have been drawn against holders New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Tonga in Pool C at the World Cup.