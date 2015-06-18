June 18 Saracens loose-forward Jacques Burger was among 50 players named in Namibia's preliminary training squad for the Rugby World Cup in England later this year.

The squad, announced by the Namibia Rugby Union on Thursday, includes 15 players with previous World Cup experience in an expanded group, from which coach Danie Vermeulen will make his final selection of 31 for the tournament.

Prop Johnnie Redelinghuys, lock Nico Esterhuyze, loose-forwards Burger and Thinus du Plessis, as well as scrumhalf Eugene Jantjies all took part in the last two tournaments.

The preliminary squad will assemble in Windhoek in early July to prepare for two test matches against Russia in the Namibian capital on July 11 and 18.

Namibia have been drawn in Group C at the World Cup, which runs from Sept. 18-Oct. 31, along with New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Tonga. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)