LEICESTER, England Oct 11 Namibia had the last word in their 64-19 defeat against Argentina at the Rugby World Cup as prop Johnny Redelinghuys == the country's most-capped international -- bowed out with a wildly celebrated if leaden-footed missed conversion on Sunday.

The Namibians played a spirited part in a match with nothing hinging on it except the Pumas' preparations for a last-eight clash with France or Ireland and were rewarded with three tries to Argentina's nine.

The 127 kg Redelinghuys was given the chance to bow out in style after collecting 50 caps, 11 at three World Cups. Even though his kick from near the touchline fell short of the posts, it raised a huge cheer from the crowd of 30,198 at the Leicester City Stadium.

Namibia left the tournament still looking for a first win in 19 matches but having shown marked improvement, losing only 17-16 to Georgia then taking their tally of tries for the tournament to eight in four matches.

