Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
Aug 27 Namibia coach Phil Davies on Thursday named the following 31-man squad for the rugby World Cup in England from Sept. 18- Oct. 31.
Forwards - Renaldo Bothma, Jacques Burger, John Coetzee, Wian Conradie, Leneve Damens, AJ de Klerk, Tinus du Plessis, Jaco Engels, Rohan Kitshoff, Raoul Larson, Johnnie Redelinghuys, Tjiuee Uanivi, Louis van der Westhuizen, Torsten van Jaarsveld, PJ van Lill, Janco Venter, Casper Viviers.
Backs - Chrysander Botha, Eneill Buitendag, Darryl de la Harpe, Johan Deysel, JC Greyling, Eugene Jantjies, Theuns Kotze, Conrad Marais, David Philander, Heinrich Smith, Damien Stevens, Johan Tromp, Danie van Wyk, Russell van Wyk. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.