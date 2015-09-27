LONDON, Sept 27 Namibia have made eight changes for their Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Tonga in Exeter on Tuesday.

The Namibians, who lost 58-14 to New Zealand in their opening match, are aiming for their first win in 17 World Cup outings.

Centre Johan Deysel, a try-scorer against the All Blacks, retains his place in the side.

Captain Jacques Burger will make his 10th World Cup appearance, one short of the team record of 11 held by Hugo Horn.

Team: 1-Casper Viviers, 2-Torsten Van Jaarsveld, 3-Johan Coetzee, 4-Janco Venter, 5-Tjiuee Uanivi, 6-Jacques Burger (captain), 7-Rohan Kitshoff, 8-Renaldo Bothma, 9-Eneill Buitendag, 10-Theuns Kotze, 11-Russel Van Wyk, 12-Johan Deysel, 13-Danie Van Wyk, 14-Johan Tromp, 15-Janco Venter

Replacements: 16-Louis van der Westhuizen, 17-Johnny Redelinghuys, 18-AJ De Klerk, 19-Tinus Du Plessis, 20-PJ Van Lill, 21-Damian Stevens, 22-Darryl De La Harpe, 23-David Philander (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by David Goodman)