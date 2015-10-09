Oct 9 Namibia coach Phil Davies named the following team on Friday to play Argentina in their fourth and final Rugby World Cup C match in Leicester on Sunday:
Team: 1-Jaco Engels, 2-Torsten Van Jaarsveld, 3-Johannes Coetzee, 4-Janco Venter, 5-Tijuee Uanivi, 6-Rohan Kitsoff (captain), 7-Wian Conradie, 8-Leneve Damens, 9-Eneill Buitendag, 10-Theuns Kotze, 11-Conrad Marais, 12-Johan Deysel, 13-JC Greyling, 14-Johan Tromp, 15-Chrysander Botha
Replacements: 16-Louis van der Westhuizen, 17-Johnny Redelinghuys, 18-Raoul Larson, 19-Renaldo Bothma, 20-Tinus Du Plessis, 21-PJ Van Lill, 22-Eugene Jantjes, 23-Heinrich Smit (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)