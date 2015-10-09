(Adds Bothma ban, quotes)

Oct 9 Flanker Rohan Kitsoff will captain a much-changed Namibia side in their fourth and final Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Argentina on Sunday following Jacques Burger's retirement.

Burger called time on his career after being ruled out of the match at Leicester City Stadium by a concussion he sustained in the defeat by Georgia on Wednesday.

Namibia coach Phil Davies has made 11 changes to the team that went down 17-16 to the Georgians to remain winless after three matches at the tournament.

With just a four-day turnaround, hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld, lock Tjiuee Uanivi, flyhalf Theuns Kotze and fullback Chrysander Botha are the only players to retain starting spots.

Uanivi and Kotze have played every minute of Namibia's campaign so far.

Number eight Renaldo Bothma was named among the replacements but banned for two weeks later on Friday after being found guilty of a dangerous tackle against Georgia, bringing his World Cup to an end.

Flanker Tinus Du Plessis, who was also outstanding against Georgia, starts on the bench, while Kitsoff takes over Burger's number six shirt as well as the captaincy.

"Prior to the tournament, there was a desire for everybody in the Namibian squad to take part in at least a couple of games," said Davies.

"That's important for the here and now, but it's also important for the legacy programme moving forward."

Team: 1-Jaco Engels, 2-Torsten Van Jaarsveld, 3-Johannes Coetzee, 4-Janco Venter, 5-Tijuee Uanivi, 6-Rohan Kitsoff (captain), 7-Wian Conradie, 8-Leneve Damens, 9-Eneill Buitendag, 10-Theuns Kotze, 11-Conrad Marais, 12-Johan Deysel, 13-JC Greyling, 14-Johan Tromp, 15-Chrysander Botha

Replacements: 16-Louis van der Westhuizen, 17-Johnny Redelinghuys, 18-Raoul Larson, 19-TBD, 20-Tinus Du Plessis, 21-PJ Van Lill, 22-Eugene Jantjes, 23-Heinrich Smit (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)