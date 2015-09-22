(Refiles to fix formatting)
LONDON, Sept 22 Namibia coach Phil Davies named the following side on Tuesday for the Rugby World Cup Pool C match against New Zealand at the Olympic Park on Thursday.
Team: 1-Jaco Engels, 2-Torsten van Jaarsveld, 3-Johannes Coetzee, 4-Tjiuee Uanivi, 5-Pieter-Jan van Lill, 6-Jacques Burger (captain), 7-Tinus du Plessis, 8-Leneve Damens; 9-Eugene Jantjies, 10-Theuns Kotze, 11-Conrad Marais, 12-Johan Deysel, 13-JC Greyling, 14-David Philander, 15-Johan Tromp
Replacements: 16-Louis van der Westhuizen, 17-Casper Viviers, 18-Raoul Larson, 19-Renaldo Bothma, 20-Janco Venter, 21-Rohan Kitshoff, 22-Eneill Buitendag, 23-Chrysander Botha (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by John Geddie)